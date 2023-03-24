Gretna High School seniors Libby Turpen and Klare Peters have been selected as delegates to the American Legion Auxiliary 2023 Cornhusker Girls State this June in Lincoln, with Faith Rinaldi selected as an alternate.

Held on the campus of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln from June 4 to June 10, the Cornhusker Girls State program educates students in the positive processes of self-government and good citizenship as practiced in democratic societies.

“Girls State encourages these young women to become leaders in their schools, communities and local governments,” said Cindy Moore, president of the Gretna American Legion Auxiliary Unit 216.

Moore said in a news release that ALA Girls State attendees, known as “citizens,” receive special instruction in parliamentary procedure and organize themselves into two mock political parties. They campaign, hold rallies, debate, and ultimately vote to elect city, county, and state officials.

Once elected to “office,” delegates are sworn-in and perform their prescribed duties. Attendees not elected to office are given appointments and visit the offices of those elected to share their viewpoints as citizens.

Held concurrently with Cornhusker Boys State, the programs were attended by more than 400 students in 2022.