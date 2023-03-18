What started as a cool idea sparked among friends has come to fruition and will produce literal fruit in downtown Gretna this summer.

Carrie Reitmeier, community engagement coordinator for the Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce, said she's been talking with Gretna Mayor Mike Evans about having a farmer's market since before they took on their respective roles.

Last year, the city had shared online that it was seeking someone interested in helping coordinate a farmers market in Gretna.

Months later, the Gretna City Council was approached by Briana Bowdino of Ashland — an area soap maker who helped revive the Ashland Farmers Market in 2022 — with an interest in helping spearhead a Gretna farmers market.

“She’s really excited to get this going and has high hopes for it as well,” Reitmeier said.

The city approved the idea — and will help provide portable toilets — and the event will be organized through the chamber. Bowdino’s brainchild, the summer market is being organized by a four-person committee comprised of Bowdino, Reitmeier, Pat Gilmore and Janell Ronk.

The farmers market is expected to be held weekly on Saturday mornings downtown along McKenna Avenue from 8 a.m. to noon, running June 3 through Oct. 28.

Organizers aim to hold true to the market’s mission statement, which states intent to create space for community members to support each other and for vendors to support the people of the community by giving them something they want and need, as well as an opportunity for the community to support vendors.

“The goal is to give our community something that we believe there is a need and desire for,” Reitmeier said. “Around our area, many people are gardening and home crafting. This is a place for them to bring their wares and sell them.”

A number of residents have stepped up and offered to volunteer, and more are welcome.

Along with local produce and handmade items, food trucks will also be on site each week. The plan is to rotate different trucks in and out week to week.

“I think it’s going to be bigger than any of us are anticipating,” Reitmeier said.

Interested vendors can email gretnafarmersmarket.ne@gmail.com or reach out to the Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

“We’re always looking to bring new stuff to Gretna,” Reitmeier said. “It’s especially fun and nice when it includes the downtown area.”