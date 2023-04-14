Gross Catholic High School named the members of its 2023 prom court. Pictured back row are senior Joe Kouba, senior Gabe Hardisty, junior Malual Kong, senior Christian Anderson and senior Owen Brennan. Third row from front are senior Owen Nolte, junior Brendan Brougham and junior Joe Conner. Second row from front are seniors Isa Simpson, Lucy Venegas, Josie Jansen and Margery McCartney. Front row are juniors Anna Simpson, Gabby Hunter and Lauren Stuhr. Not pictured is senior Cece Cronin. Gross Catholic will hold its prom April 22 at the Millard Social Hall.