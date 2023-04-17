A 39-year tradition continues Saturday, April 29, at Gross Catholic High School with the return of CeleBration to the school's campus.

CeleBration is the largest community gathering of the year at the school, beginning with a cocktail reception and silent auction from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Dinner and a program start at 7 p.m., with performances by Gross Catholic Concert Choir and Modern Music Ensemble, as well as the cast of "All Shook Up."

This year's theme is "Spirit of Orange and Blue." Attendees are encouraged to wear their best dressy orange and blue or accessorize with pops of blue and orange. Awards will be given for the best outfits.

Tickets are $125 per person. Find more information at cougar.family/cele23