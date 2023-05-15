H&H Auto Group has moved a large part of its operations to Sarpy County — specifically, the Steel Ridge area near the Interstate 80 and Highway 370 interchange in Papillion.

The group broke ground on July 13, 2021, for construction of a new facility for its Chevy dealership. Late last year, as the Chevy building was nearing completion, the auto group acquired a Chrysler dealership and opened H&H Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram at nearby 14920 Crest Road. The dealership had previously been part of the Baxter Auto Group.

H&H Chevrolet left its longtime home at 84th and L, where it had been since 1968, and moved to 10801 S. 150th St., where it opened in January in the new facility. In March, the auto group opened the H&H Shine Shop at 15005 Crest Road, saying it would be for dealerships and consumers.

In April, H&H broke ground in Steel Ridge for construction of a new home for H&H Kia, currently located at 4040 S. 84th St. in Omaha.

So what convinced H&H Auto Group, which also owns the ONYX family of dealerships at 14800 Branch St. in Omaha, to move a large portion of its operations to Sarpy County?

Steve Hinchcliff, chairman of the board and co-owner of the group with his son, Jeffrey, named three primary considerations.

A marketing study determined that its largest concentration of customers was in Sarpy County, Hinchcliff said.

“Our whole decision process was based on our customers,” he said.

They also considered how long it would take prospective customers to drive there and decided to locate close to Interstate 80, he said.

They also needed a large site with room for the Chevy and Kia dealerships, along with storage space and supporting facilities like a delivery structure and the car wash, Hinchcliff said. The delivery center is where the staff processes incoming new and used vehicles, providing the needed mechanical care and detailing to prepare them for sale.

“We were using distant storage — did not have enough storage space,” he said. “Now, we have enough storage.”

The area near the Highway 370 and I-80 interchange is growing. A new Menards Supercenter is slated to be built there, Hinchcliff said.

“When they build that, they’ll be a significant attraction,” he said.

Restaurants, coffee shops and other developments are expected to follow Menards to the area, Hinchcliff said.

“I think you’ll see lots of reasons people will drive to that location,” he said.