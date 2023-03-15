With subscription-based car washes proliferating across the metropolitan area, it might seem odd that a car dealership would enter the market.

But Jeffrey Hinchcliff, president of H&H Group, said operating a dealership provides the brand-new H&H Shine Shop with competitive advantages.

"The reality is we've been in the car wash business forever," Hinchcliff told The Times. "The shop is built to serve both dealerships and customers, but then the customers end up winning because they ended up getting a better facility out of it and a better experience because we're fully staffed."

The Shine Shop opened a couple weeks ago at 15005 Crest Road, just west of the Highway 370 and Interstate 80 interchange in Papillion. It offers both an automatic exterior car wash and an interior car cleaning service.

Customers can pay by the wash, with $14.99 or $19.99 options, or sign up for unlimited washes for $19.99 or $29.99 per month. Interior service, which requires an exterior wash, are available for $14.99 or $19.99 for single visits or $29.99 or $39.99 per month.

A conveyer belt moves cars through the interior service area, which Hinchcliff said is popular in Europe and is making its way to domestic markets.

H&H currently has two dealerships at Steel Ridge, with a third on the way, and the company employs 800 people. Hinchcliff said many of the initial Shine Shop employees are referrals from their dealership staff or even their children.

Hinchcliff said H&H plans to build more Shine Shop locations across the metropolitan area but doesn't intend to try to saturate the market like some of their competitors.

"We're going to have them scattered around town," he said.

Find more about the Shine Shop at hhshineshop.com.