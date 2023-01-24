Harvest Hills Elementary School teacher dies on Christmas Eve

Harvest Hills Elementary School in Gretna lost one of its teachers over the holiday break.

Stacie Evans, a Papillion mother of three, died suddenly on Saturday, Dec. 24, at age 39.

She was born Sept. 30, 1983, in Kearney, and graduated Kearney High School in 2002 and the University of Nebraska at Kearney in 2006. She went on to earn an education degree in speech and language pathology in 2013.

She married her husband John Evans on June 28, 2008. They have three daughters, Madeline, Brynn and Mia, all of Papillion.

She began her career as a speech therapist in the Omaha Public Schools before moving to the Gretna Public Schools, where she worked at Gretna Elementary prior to Harvest Hills.

"Stacie had a strong bond with her family and friends and kept a close relationship with them during her short life," according to an obituary shared by Kahler-Dolce Mortuary. "She cherished her time with her daughters and devoted her energy to creating activities for them to experience things that would enrich their lives."

The Gretna Education Association extended condolences on Jan. 22 to the staff and students of Harvest Hills as well as Evans' family.

"Stacie was a beloved member of the HHES faculty," the association said in a Facebook post. "The union provided gift cards to the Evans family and snacks for the Harvest Hills staff as an offering of support and strength. Please keep Stacie's family and school community in your thoughts, as they are in ours."

Evans is survived by her husband, children, parents John and Deanna Lakey of Kearney, brothers Greg Lakey of San Antonio and Aaron Lakey of Kearney, uncles, aunts and nephews, as well as her extended family and friends.

A funeral was held Jan. 2 at St. Gerald Catholic Church in Ralston with internment at Assumption Cemetery near Roseland, which is in the Hastings metropolitan area.