Gretna's dining options will soon be expanding.

Hawaiian Bros. Island Grill is expected to open its first Omaha metro location southwest of Interstate 80 & Highway 370 in Gretna by the end of the year, according to the Grow Omaha website, which highlights metro area development happenings, in its May 4 weekly market report.

Home of the "traditional plate lunch" — which comes with white rice, macaroni salad and "your choice of protein," including a variety of chicken options as well as vegetables or pork — the restaurant also offers various sides and salads.

The Kansas City-based restaurant signed multi-unit franchise agreements with DKPM Investments Corp. and BraveHart Development LLC to open 15 stores in Nebraska and Iowa, according to fastcasual.com. Grow Omaha reports four Omaha locations are in the works.