How could someone do such a thing?

Aron Mackevicius continues to wonder about that.

About three months ago, a dog was found injured under a house porch in the hill country of Texas. The dog had suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body, including his face.

“It was completely intentional,” Mackevicius said. “I still can’t believe someone could do such harm to an animal."

Mackevicius, the owner of Talus Spirits & Sustenance in Papillion, recently adopted the dog, named Ci, who he described as being “so kind, so full of life.”

The quick action of a local animal shelter and advocates facilitated emergency veterinary care for Ci, who at the time was named Messiah. A fundraiser was held to help pay the dog’s medical needs.

“We have no idea why anyone would be so provoked to shoot such a sweet and beautiful being. He is barely 2 years old, said Rose Coco, spokeswoman for Omaha’s Helping Hand for Animals. "This dog is a living miracle."

The director of the Humane Society in Buchanan Dam, Texas, contacted Coco's organization in February with the dire need of saving several animals in the small and over-crowded shelter, including the dog found Jan. 13 with gunshot wounds.

"We took several with special needs, including one little guy that needed heartworm treatment," Coco said.

Mackevicius said his longtime dog Tux had recently died.

“I was felling sad and wanted another dog,” he told The Times. “There were eight different dogs that came up."

When Mackevicius and his girlfriend saw Ci, they knew that was the pet for him.

“I can’t describe how well behaved he is,” Mackevicius said. “He is amazing.”

They’re even in the process of adopting another dog as a playmate for Ci.

Even with his recovery, Ci’s future is still clouded. Bullet fragments still remain in his eyes, nose and chest.

There is apparently no new information about the shooting of Ci. A $5,000 reward has been established for any information on the animal cruelty case. (To report a tip, call 1-855-SOS-BEAR to contact Help Asheville Bears in Texas.)

“Nobody has come forward on what happened," Mackevicius said.