Heartland Equine Therapeutic Riding Academy will partner with students from Bryan High School's Jobs for America’s Graduates program on April 11.

The Bryan JAG students will receive a behind-the-scenes tour of the barn, get to know the HETRA horses and engage in hands-on volunteer work such as barn maintenance, constructing sensory trail activities, art projects and saddle cleaning, HETRA said in a news release.

Nebraska Furniture Mark will partner to make the volunteering event possible.

"HETRA is excited to welcome Nebraska Furniture Mart and Bryan High School JAG students to take part in this one-of-a-kind equine experience," said Kelly Baulisch, HETRA's behavioral health services director. "We are grateful for their time and generosity and hope this will inspire others to seek equine-assisted services."

NFM has supported the Bellevue high school for more than 25 years.

“JAG students are excellent candidates for working with NFM," said Lisa Shkolnick, NFM's cashier and customer service manager. "Volunteering at HETRA is a win-win opportunity for NFM employees and JAG students alike. We get to work side-by-side getting to know each other even better, all while doing something meaningful for HETRA.”

Employer partnerships are a key to making a positive impact on JAG students, said United Way of the Midlands spokesperson Krissy Suski.

"JAG is poised to become a key solution to our workforce challenges across Nebraska as many employers struggle to attract enough skilled workers to meet the demand for jobs," Suski said.