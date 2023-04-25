Bellevue has a lot of talented young artists, and their work was on display on the walls and across tables in the south gym of Bellevue East High School on Sunday, April 16.

The 19th annual A.C. Lofton Art Show invited submissions from students across the city to compete for cash prizes and an opportunity to show off their skills to the community.

Organizer Lonnie Shoumate said the show missed two years due to COVID-19 but has otherwise been running since 2003 after Lofton, a professional artist who had retired from the Air Force, go the ball rolling before his death in December 2004. Shoumate has been carrying the show forward since then in collaboration with area high school art teachers.

“After (Lofton) retired, he decided that student artists weren’t recognized enough in the Bellevue area,” Shoumate said. “We wanted to start an art show that would provide some concrete reinforcement.”

Shoumate said the show has featured artwork from all five Bellevue high schools: Bellevue East, Bellevue West, Bryan, Gross Catholic and Cornerstone Christian. This year’s show didn’t include Cornerstone or Gross, but he said he hopes they will resume participating.

“A.C. was more interest in student art than he was in whether or not it was one school district or another,” he aid. “The first time years of the art show, we were pretty much dominated by Bryan.”

The 2023 art show had 329 pieces submitted, about a hundred less than its record in 2013, but it was still “a pretty good year,” Shoumate said.

The best in show this year went to Ashleigh Frazier of Bellevue West for “14 Juin,” while the runner-up went to Fabiola Garcia Garcia of Bellevue East for “Foreshortened Self-Portrait.” Both received a $125 prize.

First place for ninth grade went to Bellevue West’s Taylor Morton for “Jump Scare.” The award for 10th grade went to Keira Brevik of Bellevue West for “Smiley Stone.” In the 11th grade division, Jasper Maughmer of Bellevue West won with “For Fallen Angel, A Lost Prophet,” while Esperanza Garcia of Bellevue East won in 12th grade for “Go Fish.” Each of the first place winners received $100 as a prize.

Second- and third-place awards, as well as honorable mentions, were also announced at the show, along with the Bellevue Artists Association’s Spirit Award, which went to Meghan Painter of Bryan for “Bloomed” and included a $100 prize as well.