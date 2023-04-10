The only bill the Nebraska Legislature has to pass, by statute, is the budget.

Lawmakers also have to implement voter identification reforms approved last November by voters. But not much else has to happen before the session concludes.

So far, not much has been happening, at least in terms of sending legislation to Gov. Jim Pillen's desk. But state Sen. Rick Holdcroft told a crowd of Sarpy County Chamber of Commerce members and guests to expect legislation to start moving more quickly.

"It's not as doom and gloom as you might have heard," the Bellevue Republican said Friday morning. "I think they have to move a lot of bills forward."

The Legislature has faced filibustering by a handful of Democrats strongly opposed to a bill banning gender-altering care for minors, which has prompted Speaker John Arch of La Vista to warn only a small number of bills are likely to advance, including Pillen's budget package and a handful of other top Republican priorities.

Typically, the Legislature has time to consider all the priority bills designated by state senators, committee and the speaker. Holdcroft said the strategy now is to try to bundle bills together so several might advance at the same time, waiting out debate fore being passed by the Republican majority — with or without the help of Democrats.

"So what they do is they take one bill and they make it an umbrella bill and then they tack on two or three," Holdcroft said. "So it's a priority bill, but it's really four bills coming forward."

In the past, those bills have bundled together proposals with little to no fiscal note and that have the support of most or all committee members.

"This is nothing new," Holdcroft said, before explaining this session's twist. "So instead of tacking on three bills, we're tacking on 20."

Each of those so-called "Christmas tree" bills — adorned with legislation brought by a multitude of senators — would filter its way through the filibuster-adorned debate, but it would essentially allow a large amount of legislation to be approved.

"The downside of that is you really don't get good debates," Holdcroft said. "And so it kind of subverts the system, but if you want to get some business done in the Unicameral, it's kind of what we need to do. We do have a strong majority on the conservative side, and we're going to do the best we can to advance those bills."

Holdcroft also noted that this is the first year of two years for this Legislature, so bills that were introduced this year can still be debated and adopted next year.

For his part, Holdcroft discussed the several bills he introduced, including two that have received priority designation.

Legislative Bill 769 sought to appropriate $60 million to the Unified Southern Sarpy Wastewater System to help cover increase costs related to inflation, material costs and delays.

Western Nebraska senators have reduced the bill to $15 million, Holdcroft said, which would allow for a loan that would avoid a property tax increase to support the project.

"It's an investment in Nebraska's future," Holdcroft said. "That bill is actually being worked into a development bill."

Holdcroft’s LB 580 was also made a speaker priority. It would allow land that is continually farmed to retain its valuation as agricultural or horticultural land until it is commercially developed. The bill was motivated by Gretna’s annexation of farm land.

"The real reason to bring this is Vala's Pumpkin Patch," Holdcroft said, drawing a chuckle from the audience before clarifying the tourist attraction isn't the sole reason for the bill. "I think that has a good chance. It's already been advanced to select file."

Holdcroft also invited the audience to ask questions, drawing the initial query from Rich Beran, superintendent of the Gretna Public Schools, who asked him whether he looked at how the governor's changes to school funding would impact his district. Holdcroft said he would visit with Beran after the chamber event to address concerns.

"The money is going out west," Beran said. "If it's truly going to create tax relief, it should do it all over the state, and it's not going to happen in Gretna. ... It also means that education in Gretna is going to be drastically changed."

Holdcroft was the only member of Sarpy County's legislative delegation at Friday's event, held at the Hillcrest Country Estates Grand Lodge. The chamber's third and final legislative coffee of the session is scheduled for May 12 at a Papillion area gun range.