A Bellevue art teacher who started her own business, A Peace At a Time Creative Studio, has opened enrollment for several summer camps.

Owner Lacey Ruhge wants people to work on finding peace through creating pieces of artwork, not by focusing on the end result but by embracing the process of creating art.

She said last year's summer camps fostered a deeper connection with art than a public school art classroom.

“I got to know those kids better in a week than I had in the four years I had them in the public school," Ruhge said.

Playing With Mud invites students to work with ceramic clay on three projects such as a pot with a lid, dragon eggs or game boards. Ages 6-9 run June 5-7 and June 22 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Ages 10-15 run June 19-21 and July 6 from 9 to 11 a.m.

Preschool Picassos invites students to express themselves through painting, sculpting, fiber art and creating art with items found in nature. Ages 3-5 run July 17-20 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Fluid Art invites students to work with art in liquid form, such as resin, acrylic pour painting, alcohol links and hydro dipping. Ages 10-15 run July 10-13 from 9:30 to 11 a.m.

Colorful Clay Creators invites students to use polymer clay with color mixing, adding texture, cutting, rolling and attaching. Ages 6-15 run May 29–June 1 from 9:30 to 11 a.m.

Brick Builders invites students to use Lego bricks for a series of challenges. Ages 5–15 run June 12–15 from 9:30 to 11 a.m.

The camps cost between $100 to $150. Small snack are provided. Classes are held in an open air indoor/outdoor environment in a home studio located a few blocks southeast of 48th Street and Highway 370 in Bellevue.

Find more information at apeaceatatime.com/classes/summer-camps.