Treasurer hunters need look no further than the Shadow Lake Towne Center.

HomeGoods opened its fourth metro-area store at the Papillion mall on Thursday beside the retailer's sister store, T.J. Maxx.

Both stores operate with a "treasurer hunt" experience, where inventories rotate so shoppers might not find the same items on different visits, but bargains and unexpected finds can be discovered.

"At HomeGoods, you don’t go shopping, you go finding," according to the TJX Companies' website. "Find an eclectic selection of home fashions from around the world, all at amazing prices."

Shadow Lake Towne Center also offers a Burlington and Ross Dress for Less, which offer similar retail opportunities.

With the new 21,810-square-foot location at Shadow Lake, HomeGoods now offers six Nebraska stores, including a location at Gretna's Nebraska Crossing outlet mall that's connected to a T.J. Maxx, as well as three other Omaha area stores.

HomeGoods sells home furnishings to include furniture, lighting, rugs, decor, pillows, bed and bath items, kitchen and dining items, outdoor living and pet beds, toys, apparels and accessories. Other stores in the corporate family include Marshalls and Sierra.

The store is the latest opening at Shadow Lake, which is planning to kick off its summer schedule with a family event on Friday, May 26, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. in the Hy-Vee Amphitheater

The summer celebration will feature a DJ, live bingo, bounce houses, games, food, entertainment, shaved ice and an appearance by Bluey.