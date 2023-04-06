Bellevue

First Presbyterian Church at 1220 Bellevue Blvd. S. will hold an Easter egg hunt on Saturday beginning at 10 a.m.

The Bellevue Police Department Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at American Heroes Park. Children and their parents are invited to meet with police officers and see their equipment. The Knights of Columbus Council 6192 will sponsor an Easter egg hunt at 11 a.m.

The Bellevue Christian Center will sponsor three Easter scrambles across Bellevue from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Free hot dogs and other activities will be offered at Everett Park, 1501 Betz Road; Stonecroft Park, 13201 S. 25th St.; and Washington Park, 20th Avenue and Franklin Street.

La Vista

The City of La Vista will hold its annual Easter egg hunt and food drive on Saturday with all age groups starting at 10:30 a.m. at the La Vista Sports Complex soccer fields on the east side of 66th Street. Gates open at 9:45 a.m. More than 16,000 eggs will be spread across three fields, divided into ages 4 and younger, ages 5 to 7 and ages 8 to 10. Food and cash donations will be collected for the NeighborGood Community Pantry, which was formerly known as the Tri-City Food Pantry.

Gretna

The Gretna Community Easter Egg Hunt is at 10 a.m. Saturday in the North Park Ballfield No. 1 at 204th and Angus streets. The event, organized by the Gretna Baptist Church, features thousands of eggs and a photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny. The field will be divided into sections for age 0 to 2, 3 to 4, 5 to 7 and 8 to 10.

Plattsmouth

First Baptist Church at 814 Main St. will hold an Easter egg hunt for children in pre-K through 6th grade at 10:15 a.m. on Sunday.

Louisville

The Louisville Public Library will hold an Easter egg hunt for children age 10 and younger at the Louisville High School Football Field on Saturday at 1 p.m.