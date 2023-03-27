Bellevue

• Gifford Farm's Spring Celebration and Egg Hunt is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 1. Admission is $5, and the egg hunt is by reservation only. RSVP at tinyurl.com/giffordegg23. Gifford Farm, which is operated by Educational Service Unit No. 3, is located at 700 Camp Gifford Road in Bellevue.

• A community Easter egg hunt will be held Saturday, April 1, at 10:30 a.m. at Thompson Park at Jefferson Street and West 27th Avenue in Olde Towne. The family friendly event also includes hot dogs, popcorn, bounce houses, face painting, games and prizes.

• Priority Family Services will hold an Easter egg hunt from 10 a.m. to noon at 2612 Bryan Ave. with more than 2,000 eggs, bounce houses, music and other activities. The hunt will start at 10:30 a.m.

• Golden Hills Seventh-Day Adventist Church at 3005 Golden Blvd. will hold its community Easter egg hunt on Sunday, April 2, at 1 p.m.

• First Presbyterian Church at 1220 Bellevue Blvd. S. will hold an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 8, beginning at 10 a.m.

• The Bellevue Police Department Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday, April 8, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at American Heroes Park. Children and their parents are invited to meet with police officers and see their equipment. The Knights of Columbus Council 6192 will sponsor an Easter egg hunt at 11 a.m.

• The Bellevue Christian Center will sponsor three Easter scrambles across Bellevue from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 8. Free hot dogs and other activities will be offered at Everett Park, 1501 Betz Road; Stonecroft Park, 13201 S. 25th St.; and Washington Park, 20th Avenue and Franklin Street.

Papillion

• The City of Papillion's Easter EGGstravaganza will run 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 1, in Halleck Park, starting at the shelter. Children age 12 and younger are invited to meet the Easter Bunny and hunt for treasurers along a trail featuring games and other activities.

• Papillion Manor will hold an Easter egg hunt on Tuesday, April 4, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Age groups are 3 and younger, 4 to 6 and 7 to 10. Hunts start at 5 p.m. Candy donations are accepted at the front desk. Other activities include balloon art, face painting, coloring and music.

La Vista

• The City of La Vista will hold its annual Easter egg hunt and food drive on Saturday, April 8, with all age groups starting at 10:30 a.m. at the La Vista Sports Complex soccer fields on the east side of 66th Street. Gates open at 9:45 a.m. More than 16,000 eggs will be spread across three fields, divided into ages 4 and younger, ages 5 to 7 and ages 8 to 10. Food and cash donations will be collected for the NeighborGood Community Pantry, which was formerly known as the Tri-City Food Pantry.

Gretna

• The Gretna Community Easter Egg Hunt is at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 8, in the North Park Ballfield No. 1 at 204th and Angus streets. The event, organized by the Gretna Baptist Church, features thousands of eggs and a photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny. The field will be divided into sections for age 0 to 2, 3 to 4, 5 to 7 and 8 to 10.

Springfield

• The Springfield Masonic Lodge Community Egg Hunt will be Saturday, April 1, at 11 a.m. in Buffalo Park. The hunt will include three age groups: toddlers up to 5, ages 7 to 10 and ages 11 to 13. Each child will receive a stuffed animal, a bag of candy and a 50-cent piece. Special prices are offered for each age group, too.

Plattsmouth

• First Baptist Church at 814 Main St. will hold an Easter egg hunt for children in pre-K through 6th grade at 10:15 a.m. on Sunday, April 9.

Louisville

• The Louisville Public Library will hold an Easter egg hunt for children age 10 and younger at the Louisville High School Football Field on Saturday, April 8, at 1 p.m.

Weeping Water

• The Weeping Water Area Chamber of Commerce will hold an Easter egg hunt at the Heritage House Museum grounds at Randolph and H streets at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1. The event is open to children up to age 10. Bring your own basket.

Eagle

• Eagle Vision will hold an Easter egg hunt Saturday, April 1, at the village park. Age groups will have staggered releases.