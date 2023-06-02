Sarpy County has led the way for soccer in many ways in Nebraska, as the Gretna girls completed a three-peat among other storylines this season.

House of the Dragons: Gretna makes Morrison Stadium their home

Like the Targaryens to Dragonstone are the Dragons to Morrison Stadium.

Over the past three seasons, the Gretna girls soccer team has played the maximum nine games at Creighton University’s soccer-specific gem of a stadium in Omaha, winning all nine.

“Under the lights, Morrison, state championship games (are) a place that a lot of these girls have been twice, they know how to do it,” then-Gretna head coach Chace Hutchison said after the Dragons’ 1-0 semifinal win over Omaha Westside on May 12. Hutchison will be taking over the helm at Gretna East next spring.

The Dragons completed their quest for a three-peat with a 5-2 win over Lincoln Southwest three days later.

“We always come out with a game plan,” said senior captain Ava Makovicka, who has been a part of each of those nine state tournament wins and three championships. “We always know what to do, what's going to get the job done, and our girls are really do a really great job executing that.”

The dynasty has been achieved, and while an uprising of Gretna East will cause a split – not too dissimilar to that between the Greens and Blacks in HBO’s hit series – the foundation has been set for an encapsulating story to grow bigger.

Family: The intersection of familial ties with talent created excellence

High school sports are often full of familial connections, whether between a coach and his or her son or daughter, or between siblings.

That bond was clearly on display for several teams, but a couple of those special combinations stood out.

At Omaha Gross Catholic, Cougars head coach Rick Yanovich is coaching the last of his children, Martha. Trevor, Ben and Eric each made the state tournament with Rick as head coach – Ben three times in 2016, ‘18 and ‘19; Eric twice in the latter two seasons with Ben – and together on the field.

This year, the Cougars exceeded their own expectations and created waves in the Nebraska soccer community with a 1-0 upset over No. 1 Grand Island Northwest as a 16 seed in the Class B-1 District final.

“Martha is the last of our children,” the Omaha Gross head coach wrote. “It was awesome to see her have the same experience as Trevor, Ben and Eric. Having all four of them play at state is a testament to their teammates over the years. Gross may not have a wealth of ‘club’ players, but everyone in the program strives to become better and thus elevates the team as a whole.”

For Rick, his most important ally has been his wife, Christine.

“It’s a great feeling as a parent to see what my children have accomplished, but special thanks needs to go out to Mrs. Yano (Christine), my wife. For over twenty years she’s been the unsung hero of our family’s soccer story. She has given so much for us to be on the field and the sideline.”

In Springfield, Platteview had a trio that helped lead the way to a second-straight Trailblazer Conference Tournament championship.

After that conference title – won with a 1-0 final over Ralston, more on the winning goal scorer later – Trojans head coach Katie Hobbs said she knows it’s a team effort, but that it’s a “cool experience all around” to have assistant coach and older daughter Kitia on her staff and to work with her in school, and then to have freshman Shaylla – and one more coming up – play and lead the Trojans in scoring. Not only that, but junior Dominic was also a key part of The Platte boys soccer season.

“I don't ever look at it like that, like it's a team effort, and that's how I see it. But to share with my family, absolutely. It's amazing. You know, I got my son here, I got another girl coming up. So I'll be here for a while.”

For Shaylla, who scored that winner over Ralston, playing with her mom and older sister on the sideline is “very exciting.”

“I think they can feel the passion that I feel when I play and I feel like she's probably been in the same position so she knows what it feels like. And I think that's good on her coaching part too.”

Progression points: Papio South boys win first state tournament game in 11 years, Bellevue West girls make 180, Papio girls return to state

The Papillion-La Vista South boys soccer team finally got over the state quarterfinal hump after a decade of falling short.

“We’ve been a top 10 team every year, sometimes hopped in the top five. We’ve made it to state several times, but have never gotten over that hump. So it was nice to kind of kill that,” Titans head coach Dave Lawrence said.

After suffering a heartbreaking defeat on penalties after holding a 2-0 lead to Omaha Bryan last year, the Titans left no doubt with a charge of goals against Lincoln Southeast on the way to a 5-2 win.

What was the difference when the Knights answered to cut a four-goal lead to 4-2 after last year’s collapse? Working on holding a two-goal lead extensively, and dialing up the pressure in the first ten minutes.

“That’s something we’ve worked on all year,” Lawrence said. “Just continuing to put pressure on, not letting teams get back into it. Because once that happens, anything can happen. So yeah, it’s good for them to keep their foot on the gas and keep going and to put that third one ahead.”

Over at Bellevue West, the girls soccer team made a 180. With just five wins last year, the Thunderbirds won 11 games this year and reached the A-1 District Final, where they held Gretna scoreless for 62 minutes before falling 3-0.

“I think to win 11 games, district final compared to the last few seasons we've had is a fantastic improvement,” head coach Alan Carr said. “Credit goes to the girls, they did fantastic this year so hopefully this is something to build off and come back hopefully and repeat next year and maybe go a little bit further.”

Finally, Papillion-La Vista's girls soccer team made their return to the state tournament with strong defense, led by a center back pairing of Anna Sis and Lexie Buso.

Even in defeat to Gretna in the quarterfinals, Monarchs head coach Zach Walsh was happy to be able to get the Monarchs back to the state tournament for the first time since 2019.

“It was really awesome to have those seniors, we were telling them at the end of the game here, that it hurts right now but to be able to look back on some of those memories,” Walsh said, listing off the district final shootout win over Lincoln Pius X, close battles with rivals Papio South, and the overtime win at Millard North.

“Those are the things that are going to stick out to them in five, ten, 15 years down the road, and we made a lot of good memories this year. So great for that senior class that contributed so much to the program. And then a great experience for all the younger girls, especially our five freshmen and couple sophomores that are on the team, that hopefully we can build on this and make this an annual thing.”