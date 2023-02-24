The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced $17.8 million in awards to 96 housing authorities in Nebraska that's part of a larger $3.16 billion across the U.S.

“This infusion of funds is more than an investment in the capital structure of these buildings but is an investment in the individuals and families which reside therein,” HUD Great Plains Regional Administrator Ulysses M. Clayborn said in a news release. “HUD understands that by providing safe, decent, sanitary and affordable housing we improve the quality of life of our residents and produce countless benefits for the country.”