In recognition of Arbor Day, crews from Hughes Tree Service donated professional services to the New Pennsylvania Cemetery in Gretna.

The Gretna-based business also donated work to Heartland Family Services in Omaha. The crews provided tree maintenance, trim and prune overgrown trees on the properties.

New Pennsylvania Cemetery, located near 198th and Ridgemont streets, was established Aug. 30, 1875, by the Rishel family, who moved to Sarpy County from Pennsylvania. The cemetery had numerous hazardous trees that required removal.

Hughes Tree Service estimated the value of services donated at over $20,000.

“Our tree service donations on Arbor Day have become a proud tradition for us here at Hughes Tree Service," president Stacy Hughes said in a news release. “Arbor Day has always been very special here in Nebraska and we’re honored to give back and help on this special day.