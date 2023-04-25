Hy-Vee is hiring a variety of positions for its new store opening soon in Gretna.

Among the positions are clerks, cooks, bakers, servers, stockers, floral designers and department managers, as well as various positions to support the store’s Wahlburgers restaurant and Starbucks coffee shop.

The store is located at 10855 S. 191 St. near the northeast corner of 192nd Street and Highway 370.

Hy-Vee has said they plan to open the store this summer but has not announced a specific date. A Culver’s restaurant and Rocket Car Wash are also planned in the area, which already has a Hy-Vee Fast and Fresh gas station and convenience store.

Find job postings at hy-vee.com/corporate/careers.