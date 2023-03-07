For over 20 years, local artist Debi Kibbee has been creating a variety of pieces, some of which you can see at Papillion City Hall through the end of March.

Kibbee said she started creating art with her grandpa when she was a child — he was a woodworker and crafter.

“When I visited he always let me make something, he would show me the basics and whatever I made he always encouraged and praised my work, he never boxed me in with ‘should,’ he just let me create,” she said.

She enjoys creating collages with fabric and painted papers.

“You can manipulate both fabric and paper in so many unusual ways to change its appearance,” she said. “I have dyed my fabrics with acrylic paint, inks, fabric paints and natural dyes like tea and coffee.”

She wants to continue exploring new art techniques and share her work with others, and has thought about teaching again.

“You meet so many creative people and I learn as much as they do,” she said.

She has taught a variety of classes at Mangelsen’s, Hobby Lobby and at her home studio.

“I have taught tole painting, which is decorative painting on wood using acrylic paint,” she said. “I have also taught beginning quilting and art quilting using different techniques such as photo transfer and printing on fabric.”

Kibbee would like to teach a painted paper collage course in the future.

“You re-create paper using layers of paint, stencils and other objects to give the paper lots of texture and interest, then use the paper as little paint strokes for your design that you have loosely painted on a wooden canvas,” she said. “Some of the papers I use for this are vintage ephemera, old letters, old book pages, kids homework and just about anything paper.”

The time Kibbee spends creating something is a meditative process for her, and it takes her out of the crazy world and gives her peace, she said.

You can see a collection of Kibbee’s artwork at the Papillion City Hall Art Gallery, 122 E Third St. in Papillion, through March 31.