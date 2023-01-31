Knockouts enters Omaha metro area market with new Bellevue salon

A new-to-market salon franchise celebrated its grand opening Saturday in Bellevue.

Knockouts is an “all-inclusive men’s salon” that offers haircuts, beard trimming, hair coloring, body waxing, manicures and similar services — with a boxing theme and televisions tuned to sports channels.

“Kinda like your basic salon, but geared toward men,” said manager Rachel Chenoweth.

Chenoweth said the business goes beyond what’s usually offered at a barber shop while offering a salon experience. Knockouts is working on obtaining a liquor license and plans to offer a complementary bar service as well.

“We do include, for right now, water and juice,” Chenoweth said.

The shop opened Tuesday, Jan. 24, at at 848 Cornhusker Road — between Raising Cane’s and Panera Bread — and Chenoweth said business is good.

Customers can book appointments online — which might be particularly advisable during, say, a Husker game or March Madness — or they can walk in.

Nationally, Knockouts was established in 2003 and has more than 50 locations.

Its marquee service package, the Heavyweight, includes two shampoos, a haircut, a razor neck shave, hot face towel, mini neck massage and scalp massage, which costs $35 at the Bellevue location.

Book an appointment or find more at knockouts.com/bellevue-ne.