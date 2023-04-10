Golf doesn’t always refer to using clubs to hit a little white ball into a slightly bigger hole.

There is also disc golf.

“We’re playing the same sport as traditional golf, but we use discs as opposed to clubs and balls,” said William Schram, owner of Nebraska Disc Golf Co., which is based in La Vista.

The sport has been around since the mid-1970s, Schram said, and is growing internationally and regionally in the last few years.

That includes Plattsmouth where Schram will be hosting a large tournament on April 30, which Schram said filled up with 90 participants the first week of registrations.

“It’s sold out, but we’ll keep the waiting list should somebody drop out," he said.

Disc golf involves throwing a flying disc at a target, known as a basket. Players throw again from where their previous throw landed until the disc lands in the basket.

The baskets are formed by wire with hanging chains above the basket, designed to catch the incoming discs, which then fall into the basket.

Like traditional golf, the goal is to get the discs into the baskets in the lowest number of total throws.

Schram said the sport was inspired by throwing a Frisbee, but the hard-plastic disc used for golf is shaped more like a discus.

Targets can be hundreds of feet away depending on the course, he said.

At his shop at 7127 Harrison St., Schram provides free disc throwing lessons, plus related retail sales, including discs.

He hosted a tournament in Plattsmouth’s Memorial Park last year, but the upcoming tournament will be much bigger, Schram said.

“This year, we’ve expanded it across the street,” he said.

Besides the park, this 18-hole tournament will be held on the grounds by the city’s water park, the community center and the Plattsmouth Reservoir.

This is the latest event for Schram, who held a tournament last month in La Vista, as well as many such tournaments in the area last year.

Jonathan Tatum is a disc golfer who was practicing his throwing in Schram’s shop recently.

“He puts on good events,” Tatum said.