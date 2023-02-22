The City of La Vista is asking residents to make their mark.

Support beams for the new slides to be installed in Central Park, which will run from the east side of 84th Street down into the park, are available for residents to sign.

Beams can be signed on a drop-in basis at La Vista City Hall, 8116 Park View Blvd., on Mondays through Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or Fridays from 8 a.m. to noon or at the La Vista Public Library, 9110 Giles Road, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays.

Two public signing events will be held as well at La Vista City Hall in conjunction with basketball games played at the adjacent La Vista Community Center.

Those signing events are Saturday, Feb. 25, and Saturday, March 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mitch Beaumont, the city's communications manager, said the beams will be visible to the public once installed.

"Those beams will be available through the end of March," he said.