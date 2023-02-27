With the adoption of a new land use plan in December 2022, the City of La Vista is looking to the future with a kind of aspirational pragmatism necessitated by its borders.

Flanked by Papillion to the south, Ralston to the north and Bellevue to the east, the only direction La Vista has left to grow is to the west -- but just barely. That way also abuts Gretna.

Being hemmed in, with not many parcels of undeveloped land, has forced city officials to be more creative in their long-term planning, which is nothing new.

Assistant City Administrator Rita Ramirez recalls about 20 years ago, when the city wanted to develop near the Interstate 80 interchange along its western edge, they were very intentional about who they allowed to build there.

“When that first opened up, we had — nothing against car dealerships — but we had every car dealership in the world wanting to locate there,” Ramirez said. “Our mayor and council said, ‘You know, that's not really what we want there. That's like the gateway to our city now. That's the western end, that's what people coming in are gonna see. We wanna be much more intentional. We want that to be more of a destination.’ And they held out, they turned some folks away, and said, ‘No, this isn't what our vision is for this area, that's not what we want.’”

Instead of car dealerships, that land is occupied by Cabela’s, an Alamo Drafthouse movie theater and the Embassy Suites hotel and conference center.

“We are a city of planners, I would say, and that is the kind of the direction that we have moved in the last 20 some years, is to have well laid out plans and a vision,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez, who has worked for the City of La Vista for more than 30 years, said that they have had to be more intentional and forward thinking than some of their neighboring municipalities.

“Papillion is a great example,” Ramirez said. “They've got land to the south and the west virtually as far as the eye can see, that potential to grow. And we don't have that, so, you know, if they make a mistake, or I don't want to call it a mistake, but something like, ‘Oh, that was a bad decision, maybe we shouldn't have done that,’ they've still got a whole lot of other ground to work with.”

The lack of available land means that if La Vista wants to grow, there’s really nowhere to go but up, but city officials don’t want their skyline filled with “gigantic eight apartment building things,” Ramirez said.

Instead, the city is looking more at making better use of what they already have, like the Vision 84 project that is turning the 84th Street corridor into a destination-rich community.

Before the Vision 84 project, big box stores and strip malls along 84th Street sat nearly empty for years. The City of La Vista wants to move away from that kind of development and create more mixed-use spaces, which the city has conveyed to a number of developers looking to work with the city.

“When we talk about mixed use and those sorts of things, if somebody wanted to come in and do something similar to (84th Street), where you're getting office space and residential space and restaurant, entertainment space all in one area, that's certainly something you look at,” Ramirez said.

In March 2022, the city contracted with RDG Planning and Design “to prepare a Land Use Plan and Market Study to identify land use types … and ultimately provide a proper mix of land uses relative to the current economic conditions and market trends,” according to an introduction to the land use plan.

Some of what the market study showed city officials is that the size of the average La Vista household has shrunk, from 2.6 in 2000 to 2.3 in 2020, and more than 49% of owner-occupied households are over the age of 55.

“I think we really talked a lot about different kinds of housing that we don't have here, more choice, some options,” Ramirez said. “If you're going to downsize, if you're in the four bedroom, 2,500 to 3,000 square foot house, and the kids are gone, and you want to downsize, where do you go if you want to stay in La Vista?”

City officials are using the new land use plan as “kind of our Bible” to let developers know what the city is, or isn’t, looking for, director of community development Bruce Fountain said.

“We take a look at somebody who wants to do the development, is it consistent with what this says or if they want to rezone a property, is it consistent with the land use?” Fountain said. “We've been telling developers that come in, we're not looking for three story typical suburban apartments anymore. We need that mix and we’re getting some that are willing to start doing it now.”

The market study suggests that innovative housing types are the keys to both keeping current residents in La Vista and attracting new ones.

“I think there's a lot of stuff in the market about that kind of housing, whether they’re townhouses, cottages, retirement homes, whatever you wanna call those,” Ramirez said. “So I think we took a hard look at those kinds of things and just tried to be more intentional about what we think we need in the community.”