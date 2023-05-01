The City of La Vista celebrated Arbor Day on an idyllic Thursday morning in Southwind Park just outside the La Vista Public Library.

Mayor Doug Kindig issued a proclamation and read "Trees Make Perfect Pets" while a few dogs played in the background at the new La Vista Dog Park.

The proclamation cited the value of trees in reducing erosion, in cutting heating and cooling costs, in producing oxygen, in providing a habitat for wildlife, in being used for paper products, in raising property values and in beautifying the community.

The children gathered to listen to the storytime decided to name the tree planted in Southwind Park "Fido" after the pet tree featured in the book.