The entire class gathered around a table while two of their classmates raced to see who could get the right combination of dice first.

As they drew closer to winning, the room got quiet — a fact to which La Vista Middle School teacher Kerri Homan called attention.

"Uh oh, it's so quiet, but it's not going to be quiet for long," she said.

The room soon exploded with cheering and yelling, not quite reflecting the stereotypical atmosphere of a middle school math classroom. To be fair, it was the Friday before spring break, and the La Vista eighth graders were celebrating Pi Day — March 14, or 3/14, the calendar date corresponding to the hundredths-place decimal approximation of the transcendental number.

"We did a little tournament where we rolled dice to get the first 10 digits of pi," Homan said in an interview afterwards.

The winner received a Little Debbie oatmeal cream pie, since serving full slices of pie may be ill-advised the Friday before spring break in a middle school.

"Math sometimes gets a bad rap for being kind of boring," Homan said. "We tried to do some activities in class to get kids excited about math, get them engaged in the subject. And so whenever there's an opportunity to get kids out of the desks and doing math in a unique way, we really try to do that."