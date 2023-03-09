Catch a film by a La Vista native Thursday, March 9, at 8:15 p.m. during the Omaha Film Festival.

Brandon Gries, a 1997 graduate of St. Columbkille Catholic School, will debut "Bare Metal," a short film exploring the impact of digital infrastructure on the planet and the need do more accelerate industrial decarbonization, according to a news release.

The film features interviews with experts in the built environment. It's making its Nebraska premiere at the Omaha Film Festival as part of the Nebraska Shorts - Short Film Block 4.

Gries is a graduate of Creighton Preparatory High School and an engineer who has spent more than a decade building data centers nationwide, including in Sarpy County, working for Cupertino Electric, the fifth largest electrical contractor in the U.S.

The film is a personal project for which Gries collaborated with Backflip Productions, industry leaders from companies such as Google, Microsoft, Equinix, contractors, concrete, steel and aluminum. The film shows the significance of the data center industry and its role in reducing the environmental impact of the digital age.

Gries hopes the film will encourage industry leaders to collaborate across companies to revamp the supply chain and solve the building component of the climate crisis.

"What kind of positive impact could we have on embodied carbon if the largest companies on Earth partnered strategically with the heritage industries that have literally changed the face of the physical earth?" Gries asked in a release.

The 10-minute film is a pilot for a documentary series the team hopes to create.

"We entered the film to catch industry leaders in their curiosity zone and compel them to act," Gries said.

Tickets for the Omaha Film Festival, which runs through March 12, are available for $10. All films are shown at Aksarben Cinema at 2110 S. 67th St. in Omaha. Find more on the festival at omahafilmfestival.org.