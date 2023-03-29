La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten is on leave pending an investigation.

On Monday, Lausten "self-reported an incident that necessitates an independent and thorough investigation in accordance with the City of La Vista Civil Service Rules and Regulations," the city said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

He is currently on a leave of absence. Police Capt. D.J. Barcal is the acting chief. The city declined further comment.

This is a breaking story. Check back with the Sarpy County Times for more later.