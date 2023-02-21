Restaurant checks are going to be a little less in La Vista next week.

Only by a dime on a $20 meal, though. The City of La Vista is lowering its restaurant tax from 1.5% to 1% effective Wednesday, March 1.

The La Vista City Council approved the reduction at its Feb. 7 meeting as part of its required biennial review of the tax rate.

La Vista established its restaurant tax in 2019. Both Omaha and Ralston have 2.5% taxes.

State statute allows an occupation tax on eating and drinking establishments without voter approval, provided that it generates revenue of $700,000 or less. The city estimates that it brought it about $1.1 million in fiscal year 2022, but that reducing the tax rate to 1% expects to generate less than $700,000 for fiscal years 2023 and 2024.

The city asked voters last November to extend the restaurant tax from 1.5% to 2.5% in order to hire and pay additional city personnel, such as maintenance staff and police officers. Voters rejected the measure by a 2-to-1 margin, with 67% voting against it.

Mitch Beaumont, the city’s communications manager, said that while the city is on solid financial footing and has a healthy cash reserve, it is seeing a lot of development, including the City Centre project and Nebraska MultiSport Complex. Those projects have included significant improvements in public infrastructure.

“These developments and improvements are expected to bring in large numbers of visitors to the area, which are anticipated to increase the city’s operational costs,” Beaumont said.

Beaumont said the increase to the restaurant tax was intended to “share the burden” beyond the city’s residents. He noted that research shows that more than 90% of the restaurant tax is paid by visitors to the city.

La Vista “will continue to closely monitor all revenue sources as well as expenditures and make adjustments accordingly to maintain the city’s strong financial position,” he said.