The City of La Vista recognized one staff member, two police officers and a fire department crew with Lifesaving Awards during a La Vista City Council meeting in early February.

Police Chief Bob Lausten presented the awards alongside Fire Chief Bill Bowes.

On Jan. 13, Meghan Engberg was out to eat with her boyfriend, Nick, and son at Jerzes Sports Bar. Her boyfriend, Nick, suddenly began choking on a piece of steak. He stood up and grabbed his throat.

"Meghan realized what was happening and immediately knew what to do," Lausten said. "Meghan performed a successful Heimlich maneuver on Nick dislodging the obstruction in the airway."

The waiter brought Nick some water.

"Nick survived the incident thanks to Meghan's quick thinking and the training that she received through the city," Lausten said.

Engberg — an employee of La Vista's Community Development Department — was presented a Citizen's Certificate of Appreciation for her lifesaving efforts.

Two LVPD officers — Nick Jeanette and John Danderand — were then awarded Police Department lifesaving pins.

"We do not award this award lightly," Lausten said. "There must be evidence that substantiates this award such as statements from witnesses, physicians or supervisors. It should be noted that the actions of these officers occurred off duty, making this even more remarkable."

On Jan. 4, Officer Nick Jeanette, his wife and in-laws were out to dinner at the Good Life Sports Bar & Grill.

When they noticed a group of young men scrambling to perform the Heimlich on a friend at a table nearby, Jeanette quickly made his way over and took control of the situation, successfully performing the maneuver and saving the man's life.

"I'm proud of you Nick and, on behalf of the La Vista Police Department, I'm proud to award you the Lifesaving Award," Lausten said.

On Dec. 18, 2022, shortly after 7 a.m. — while at home and off duty — Officer John Danderand was alerted by his neighbor that a man was unconscious and not breathing next door.

As a police K9 handler, Danderand brings a police vehicle home each night.

"Not know what he'd have to deal with, John retrieved the AED from his black and white and entered the residence" where he found a man in cardiac arrest, Lausten said.

He used the AED as well as CPR on the man, helping save his life until paramedics arrived and took over lifesaving efforts. Danderand's quick thinking, reliance of training and timely application of the AED directly affected the outcome of that call, Lausten said.

This is the third time Danderand has earned a Lifesaving Award over the years, Lausten said.

Bowes accepted the Lifesaving Awards to pass on to the crew Papillion Fire Department crew who helped respond to the call: Capt. Chad Jeffers, firefighter/paramedic Michael Borden, firefighter/paramedic Jason Banks, fire apparatus engineer Josiah Stangl, fire apparatus engineer Phil Pratt and Battalion Chief Brian O'Shea.

Lausten said both officers are humble and may think "this is no big deal," but the city disagrees.

"We feel this recognition is truly deserved," he said. "The officer's training, calmness under pressure and experience are highly valued."