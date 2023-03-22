La Vista is adding a buzzworthy component to its annual Salute to Summer Festival.

The city will be the first in the metro area to incorporate drones into the fireworks finale for the one-day celebration. scheduled for Saturday, May 27.

Mitch Beaumont, communications manager for the city, told The Times that he expects "it will take off — no pun intended" in other communities.

"It's a great alternative and something fun and innovative that no one around here is doing quite yet," Beaumont said.

After a few minutes of traditional fireworks starting around 9:30 p.m., about 150 drones will take to the sky to display various images, including the city's logo and patriotic symbols. The show will wrap up with additional fireworks, Beaumont said.

The show will put a cap on a jampacked 10 hours that begins with a parade down Park View Boulevard to the City Hall campus located just east of 84th Street.

Food trucks will serve lunch, and beer gardens will be found at the main stage as well as at nearby La Vista Keno. A car show is scheduled for 1 p.m., and a community cookout will follow the parade at the City Hall Campus.

Children and teenagers will find a lot more activities this year, including an expanded Kid's Zone at the festival, Beaumont said.

The Kid's Zone will feature a virtual reality game truck, face painting, balloons, chalk art, carnival games and a caricature artist. Wildlife Encounters will put on shows at 1:30 and 3 p.m. Mister K will put on a singing and dancing show at 4 p.m., followed by a magic show at 5 p.m.

A talent show, organized in cooperation with Omaha Mobile Stage, will be held at 6 p.m.

In addition to the Kid's Zone, the festival will also offer inflatables and a climbing wall in its Adventure Zone, as well as laser tag, bungee basketball, human hamster balls, disc golf and PaddleSmash in its Challenge Zone.

Beaumont said that PaddleSmash is a new addition that's proven popular with teenagers. It is an outdoor game, played in two teams of two, that combines pickleball with Spikeball.

"We're working to provide some more activities, things for youth and teens to do if they don't want to be outside all day," Beaumont said. "We're really trying to innovate and to try some new things and really packed the day with activities."

The La Vista Community Center will offer a "Game-a-thon" as well as drop-in pickleball, Black Light 9 Square in the Air and open play in the gymnasium.

After the community cookout, festivalgoers are invited to participate in a La Vista Gives service project to support the Love Our Vets project by assembling hygiene kits for the local nonprofit Moving Veterans Forward inside the lobby of City Hall.

The main stage comes to life at 3 p.m. with a performance by Guitars 4 Vets, a local group that helps veterans cope with post-traumatic stress disorder.

The lineup continues at 4 p.m. with School of Rock, and Lloyd McCarter & the Honky Tonk Revival at 5 p.m. Matt Whipkey takes the stage at 6:30 p.m., and headliner Rhythm Collective goes on at 8 p.m.

Find more information on the festival at salutetosummer.org.