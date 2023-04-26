Carter Petricek described his recent trip to Europe as "amazing" -- perhaps all the more so because it was a prize from a contest sponsored by AAA.

Carter, an eighth grader at La Vista Middle School, was among seven students from Nebraska and 60 nationwide chosen from their work on a three-part essay contest.

Among the questions included a description on the importance of waterways in their community. Carter wrote that water carries goods from boats into a community, plus it offers recreational activities for local residents and visitors, stimulating the economy.

"I was excited when I found out I won," Carter told The Times.

Their plane trip to Europe began on Saturday, March 11, which included Carter's first ride on an airplane. The group returned home on March 19.

"It was cool," Carter said.

After their plane landed in Amsterdam, the group traveled on a river cruise through the Netherlands and neighboring Belgium.

Among the places visited was the Anne Frank House Museum in central Amsterdam.

Carter said he has read "The Diary of Anne Frank," which tells her story about her family living in secret from the Nazis.

"It was surreal to be in there and see the amount of room they had, it wasn't much," he said. "It made you think what people had to go through to stay alive."

The group also saw the historic windmills of the Netherlands that are still in operation today.

"One windmill had the 11th generation of a family living there," said Carter's mother, Molly Petricke.

In Rotterdam, the second largest city in the Netherlands, the group visited a church where some of the original pilgrims to America started their journey.

Carter said that Rotterdam seems to have more modern architecture, including an impressive bridge with a diagonal beam, as opposed to Amsterdam with its more historical aesthetic.

Much of the food consisted of fish and duck, though waffles were a big treat.

The local students were excited to meet the touring Americans, Carter said.

"They speak English pretty good," he said.

Interestingly, this tour by AAA began in 2019 with a cousin of Carter being chosen for that one, his mother said.

"It was go, go, go, all the time, but it was worth it," Molly Petricke said.