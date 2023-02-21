A 57-year-old La Vista woman was sentenced Thursday, Feb. 16, in federal court in Omaha on drug and firearms charges.

The woman was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of the drug conspiracy, according to a news release.

Chief U.S. District Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. also sentenced her to four years of supervised release.

The federal system does not have parole.

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant Dec. 19, 2019, on her residence where they seized dozens of small baggies of methamphetamine and two firearms. More meth and a firearm were also found in a vehicle.