LandJet welcomed the Gretna business community to celebrate its first Nebraska location with a grand opening celebration at 14217 S. 220th St. on Thursday, May 4. The business hosted Coffee and Connections in partnership with the Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce, offering free coffee, donuts and tours to chamber members.

LandJet is a private chartered transportation service "for the modern business traveler," according to its website.

The service refers to its vehicles as "a private jet on wheels," equipped with modern amenities — like additional seating and plugins, tables, desks, TVs and Wi-Fi — perfect for regional travel for work of leisure.

The regional service in based in the Quad Cities, with the closest location previously in Kansas City. This is the first Nebraska franchise for LandJet.

"It's basically a mobile office; anything you can do in an office, you can do in a LandJet," said Liz Kirchgatter, who owns the local franchise with her son, Jaxon, and husband, Jason. "You can Zoom; you can conference call; you can have slidshows, because there's internet, TVs.

"We also have a fridge in there, usually stocked with some water to make it comfortable. Seats recline, move; enough room for luggage if you have overnights."

Pilots pick you up and drop you off wherever you request, and are there for you throughout the entire trip, including overnights.

"Most of our trips are three- to four-hour trips. The pilot takes wherever you need to go. If you want to stop for lunch or dinner, he'll stop and wait for you," Kirchgatter said.

Find more at landjet.com/omaha.