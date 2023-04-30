A legacy project team part of this year's Leadership Sarpy class identified a need across the entire county: a directory of resources that are available for residents, especially those facing difficult situations.

Once the idea formed, the team — calling themselves “The 59ers” — got to work.

Sarpy County, the greater metro area and the state offer many diverse resources and resource directories. However, there is no simple way or one central location to easily find and access these resources and directories. Additionally, many Sarpy County residents are not aware of the existence of these resources.

After months of investigation as to resources currently available, meetings every week to further refine and bringing in creatives to pull the information together in a proper fashion, the team completed their project.

The Sarpy County Resource Connection includes:

• Postcards printed and distributed to area resource agencies such as food pantries, school districts, churches and many other area resources;

• Webpage residing on Sarpy County Chamber of Commerce’s site;

• QR codes guiding users to the needed resources.

“This Sarpy County Resource Connection is a much needed compilation of assistance resources for our Sarpy County residents," Karen Gibler, president of the Sarpy County Chamber of Commerce, said in a news release. "We are excited to host the webpage and expect to see it utilized to offer help to those in need.”

The Resource Connection is available at sarpychamber.org/resource-connection.

Leadership Sarpy is a program offered through the chamber with a mission “to develop leaders who will actively engage in strengthening Sarpy County and promoting its well-being.”

To encourage classes to achieve the mission, each class divides into teams to identify a project to work on during the nine-month class period.

"The opportunity for classmates to work together on a focused project always has a tremendous positive impact to Sarpy County,” Gibler said.