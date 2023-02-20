Belinda Pearson had a good Valentine’s Day.

The owner of Springfield’s newest business, Leaf + Petal Floral, spent the following afternoon putting her shop back in order after a harried few days of creating bouquets, gifts and her own “rose bowls” for happy women and panicked men.

"For not knowing if people knew we were here or not, we did pretty good," Pearson said.

Though just opening on Feb. 1, Pearson said a steady stream of customers kept her and her family hustling. Her favorite patron was a third grader grabbing something for his sweetheart.

"Just for him to be able to come in and be willing to talk to me about what he wants, because you really don’t want to have Mom help, it reminded me how much I miss wanting to make people happy," she said.

Pearson would like to make that personal touch a hallmark of Leaf + Petal. With more than 10 years in the floral design knowledge, she said she is passionate about providing service while creating contemporary designs for the customers.

A native of Ewing in Holt County, Pearson, her husband Pete and their children – Alexis, Maren and Caroline -- moved down from South Dakota for his new job with OPPD. She said she is by nature cautious, but years of experience told her she had a unique opportunity in the area.

Located on the corner at 103 Main St. in Springfield, she said her store would cater to Sarpy and Cass county residents and other nearby communities.

"Small town people are forgotten. There are needs and there are holes in the economy,” Pearson said.

While she specializes in modern designs for weddings, corporate events and other occasions, Pearson is also gearing up for the “Sno-Ball” dance on Feb. 25 at Platteview High School -- with boutonnieres, wristlets and corsages galore.

In addition to flowers, Leaf + Petal also has a variety of gifts made by women creators, local vendors and small businesses.

“I know a lot of people who are like 'You are starting a new business in this economy?' But, there is always going to be love, and there is always going to be death. That's your bread and butter in a flower shop," Pearson said.

She is earnest in delivering a “big city experience and quality, but with a small town feel."

"We delivered funeral flowers on Monday, and I asked Pete to find out what time the funeral was or what time the body would be at the church in Gretna, because I was taught to go check,” Pearson said.

“If it is in a radius of here, I will go and make sure they were transferred right and make sure the flowers look nice the day of the funeral. That’s just a small town touch that you do. Respect for the dead."

For the service, Pearson also designed a bouquet of candy, recalling a fond memory for the woman’s grandchildren.

"I want people to know we are here, and to not be afraid to ask if we can do it," Pearson said.