A display at the Sump Memorial Library in downtown Papillion tells the story of the Sautter Farmhouse.

The house was built about 1860 and is a 1.5-story wood frame structure with an attached cob shed, according to the Papillion Area Historical Society, which put up the display.

Visitors to the display will see an article from the Sarpy County Sun alongside photos that tell the story.

The Papillion Area Historical Society maintains the farmhouse, and it's used during school tours as well as special events. Tours are also available by appointment.

Find more at papillion-ahs.com/project/sautter-farmhouse.