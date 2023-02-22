Recent images from the James Webb Space Telescope are simply incredible.

The views of deep space it offers are like looking at a big screen, high-definition television for the first time compared to the once breathtaking low-fi images from the Hubble Space Telescope.

The telescope has helped rekindle interest in astronomy, a field of science that’s always been open to amateurs with the price of admission as low as the loss of some sleep.

Like many hobbies, though, dropping a little bit of coin can help, but it’s hard to know if it’s worth the investment until you do. That’s where the public library can help.

Several area libraries have recently received telescopes from the Omaha Astronomical Society, including the Bellevue and Gretna public libraries. The Papillion, La Vista and Springfield libraries were already participating, and the Elmwood Public Library will soon join the ranks of the OAS Library Telescope Program.

Mike Modrcin, outreach coordinator for the society, said the effort is part of a national program to make telescopes available to check out from public libraries, allowing families to explore the nighttime sky and gain some familiarity without the need to buy equipment.

Across the country, there are more than 700 participating libraries, Modrcin said, with about 25 in Nebraska so far, largely the result of the Omaha Astronomical Society’s push.

“The library telescope program was started in 2008 by members of the New Hampshire Astronomical Society,” Modrcin said during a Feb. 8 training at the Bellevue Public Library. “Their mission, much like our own, is to spread awareness of astronomy and science education in general and to bring the night sky a little closer to everyone in their community.”

The Bellevue library received two Orion StarBlast 4.5 telescopes, which are Newtonian reflecting telescopes — using mirrors to reflect light into the eye, unlike a traditional spyglass-style instrument. Gretna also received two telescopes.

Modrcin said the telescopes provide 56-times magnification on the 8-millimeter setting down to 19-times power on the 24-millimeter setting.

“The full moon will fill up the entirety of this eyepiece, allowing you to see quite a bit of lunar detail,” he said.

The telescopes are worth about $400 each and are modified by society members to be ready to circulate. Stickers on the telescope help point out key information, and the OAS also maintains a Facebook group to help library patrons with any questions they may have.

Modrcin said telescopes are the closest thing humanity has to a time machine.

“When I take this and I point it up at the Andromeda Galaxy, I’m not seeing the Andromeda galaxy as it is today,” he said. “I’m seeing the Andromeda Galaxy as it as it was two and a half million years ago.”

That’s how long photons — essentially little packets of energy — have to travel for the light to reach us from the distant galaxy, “dodging space, dust, debris, substrate, hydrogen molecules” and other obstacles “until they ended their destination in the back of your eyeball.”

“So that’s kind of a special thing that we’d like to relate to people,” Modrcin said. “There’s just something special about having that light, you know, if you think about it in those terms. Even when you see the moon, you see it as it was two seconds ago.”

The moon is a great place for a beginner to start, although observing on a full moon is like going out to take pictures at high noon — there’s too much light, which can make it hard to see finer details.

For more practiced astronomers, Nebraska offers some special opportunities, especially as the weather improves so that spending the entire evening outdoors is more pleasant.

The state has an internationally renowned recreation area near Valentine that is an exceptional dark sky site, with some of the lowest levels of light pollution available. The Nebraska Star Party will hold a gathering in mid-July with observation from dusk until dawn.

“It’s pretty special,” Modrcin said. “Not everyone gets to go out and see the night sky, if you don’t go camping or don’t find yourself out at some relative’s farm out in the middle of nowhere.”

Modrcin said the Omaha Astronomical Society owns a piece of land near Weeping Water that it uses as a dark sky site — offering a refuge away from the light pollution that blocks out the details of the night sky closer to inhabited and illuminated spaces.

OAS holds monthly meet-ups and opportunities for those who want help getting started. Its next public star party is scheduled for March 14 at Omaha’s Lake Zorinsky, starting at 6:30 p.m. with observations beginning at dusk through 11 p.m.

For its members, Modrcin said the society has a telescope library available with a wider variety of instruments available for checkout. Those are not available to the public.

Bellevue plans to make its telescopes available to check out in March. A star party is also being planned as part of its summer reading program.

Find more about the Omaha Astronomical Society at omahaastro.com or facebook.com/omahaastro. Find the library group at facebook.com/groups/nebraskalibrarytelescopes.