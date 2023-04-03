A recent count of people experiencing homelessness in Sarpy County suggests how prevalent the situation is across one of Nebraska’s wealthiest counties.

Lift Up Sarpy County, in cooperation with several partners, conduced a point-in-time count in January, the results of which were announced Thursday in a news release. It found:

30 people estimated to be living in encampments;

18 people temporarily housed in area hotels;

27 people living in their cars or couch surfing; and

at least 144 children in Sarpy County schools self-reporting as homeless.

Those figures don’t provide for a complete accounting of homelessness, in part because not all county schools provided homeless counts.

“These numbers are staggering and reflect only a glimpse into what’s going on,” Tanya Gifford, executive director of Lift Up Sarpy County, said in a press release. “While we knew that more than 5% of Sarpy’s population was living at or below the poverty line, even we were taken aback by some of the stories and situations we discovered.”

Gifford said it’s difficult for many Sarpy County residents to “wrap their heads around the fact we have a homeless issue” given the county’s continued economic growth.

“However, as our county grows, so do the number of people struggling with housing,” Gifford said.Lift up Sarpy County announced that the Sarpy County Task Force on Homelessness has created community care kits to assist those effected by homelessness. The backpacks are filled with supplies and provisions, along with a list of resources to find further help and guidance.

The kits will be distributed to law enforcement, other first responders, convenience stores, large retailers and truck stops in Sarpy County. No paperwork is required to obtain a kit, and those partners will use their discretion in distributing the kits.Lift Up Sarpy County is asking for donations of supplies as well as for businesses and organizations to distribute community care kits. For more information, visit LiftUpSarpyCounty.org/Sarpy-Homeless.