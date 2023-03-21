The Lofte Community Theatre will open “Doublewide, Texas,” on Friday, March 24. The show will run through Sunday, April 2.

Performances will be held Thursdays through Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $24 for general admission and can be purchased by calling the box office at 402-234-2553 or by visiting lofte.org.

The fast-paced comedy is about the inhabitants of one of the smallest trailer parks in Texas — four doublewides and a shed—are — who are thrown for a loop when they realize the nearby town of Tugaloo is determined to annex them. They will need to work together to overcome the oncoming annexation and preserve their way of life.

“Doublewide, Texas” is directed by Kevin Colbert.

The Lofte Community Theatre is located in Manley, about 25 minutes south of Omaha. The post-and-beam style performing arts facility can seat about 330 patrons for each show.