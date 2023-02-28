There’s a spot in Louisville that makes the community unique in the state.

Highway 66 runs east and west, as Koop Avenue, through Louisville, but it's split.

“It’s the only town in the state in which a state highway has a dead end and picks up again,” Louisville Mayor Rod Petersen. said.

The highway, if going west, ends at Union Pacific railroad tracks, causing motorists to travel through commercial and residential streets before the highway begins again and on towards Highway 50.

Bringing the gap, so to speak, has been an issue for the state for years. At one point, a proposal was made to build a bypass on Highway 66 around the community, but cost estimates were considered too high. An overpass over those tracks wasn’t feasible.

The current plan is to connect both ends of the highway by building an at-grade connector road across those railroad tracks.

However, to accomplish this, the Union Pacific has requested the closure of three or more crossings elsewhere for safety reasons, a railroad spokeswoman said.

“We ask communities that are requesting a new crossing to engage in a study and identify three or more other crossings for closure,” said Robynn Tysver. “It is our common request, and not a federal regulation.”

Union Pacific believes the safest crossing is no crossing, she said.

“Union Pacific -- along with the U.S. Department of Transportation, Federal Highway Administration and Federal Railroad Administration -- have a mutual goal to reduce the overall number of at-grade crossings to help improve safety for motorists, pedestrians and our employees,” Tysver said.

Two crossings in town have been identified for closure. They are the Sixth Street crossing, where a temporary bridge was completed in 2021, and one of two crossings on Walnut Street by the Ash Grove Cement plant.

It’s the third crossing that is still in question.

Unable to find a third one in town, the search went to other communities with no results. A crossing in rural Cass County near 156th and Waverly Road was considered, but then scrapped because of nearby wetlands.

The current proposal is about a mile north near 156th and Mill Road. That crossing was presented at a recent meeting of the Cass County Board of Commissioners, which took it under advisement for the time being.

A community or county would be eligible for $100,000 per railroad crossing closure under the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021, said Bill Wehling, an engineer for the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Meanwhile, Union Pacific will continue to work with Louisville concerning railroad crossing closures as it has in the past, Tysver said.

“Whether or not we contribute any funds to a community involved in a closure is based on the specifics of the project, including whether a community plans to replace an at street-level crossing with a grade separation project (bridge over the crossing),” she said.