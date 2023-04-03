The Louisville City Council is looking for a new member.

A special meeting will be held April 12 to select a new council member to replace Martyn Myers.

The meeting will be held at 6:55 p.m., just prior to the council’s regular meeting at Louisville City Hall, 210 Main St., according to the City Clerk’s office.

The council accepted Myers resignation at its March 8 meeting. Myers cited increased job duties as the reason for resigning. Myers had been on the council since 2021.

Louisville is governed by a mayor and four council members. The current mayor is Rod Petersen, and the current council members are Jerry McClun, Jamion Biesterfeld and Justin Barnes. Council meetings typically are held on the second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m.

Any Louisville resident interested in serving on the council should write a letter to City Clerk Dee Arias.