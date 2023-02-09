Support Our Local Animal Shelter has offered a low-cost vaccine and microchip clinic for pet owners in Council Bluffs and the greater Omaha metropolitan area for more than 10 years.

This year’s SOLAS event will be held Saturday, Feb. 11, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Bomgaars, 2803 Kanesville Blvd. in Council Bluffs

“It’s for the health and well-being for the animals around us,” said Sarah Richardson, who volunteers with SOLAS. “There are a lot of people who can’t afford regular vaccines. If they get vaccines, especially rabies, they’re able to get them properly licensed also.”

The timing is calculated, as yearly pet licenses are due in March in Council Bluffs, Omaha and other area communities.

Costs include $10 for rabies vaccination for both cats and dogs, $10 Bordetella for dogs, $15 DHHP for dogs and $20 FVRCP or FELUK for cats. Microchips are available for $25, which includes the national registration fee.

Only cash will be accepted; no checks or credit cards.

Richardson said that last year, about 250 dogs and around 50 cats showed up for the event.

“We could have handled a little bit more,” she said.

Dr. Barbara Lee from Valley View Veterinary Clinic will volunteer her time to administer the vaccinations.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to vaccinate and microchip animals so they stay healthy and with their owners,” Richardson said.