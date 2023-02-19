Project Linus will hold its annual Make a Blanket Day on Saturday, March 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bryan High School, 4700 Giles Road in Bellevue.

The volunteer organization seeks to provide a sense of comfort to children who are seriously ill or traumatized through the gifts of new, handmade blankets. All blankets are donated to be distributed throughout the Omaha-Council Bluffs metropolitan area.

"This is an excellent opportunity to contribute something special to our local children in need," according to a news release from the Omaha Project Linus chapter. "Over the last 18 years we have donated over 87,500 blankets to local kids in need. Come help us celebrate!"

A brand new sewing machine will be given away, with entries given for each blanket donated, and volunteers are asked to bring 1 1/2 to 2 yards of printed fleece with a matching solid piece for the back and scissors. Anyone who doesn't know how to make a blanekt will be able to learn.

New, handmade, washable blankets and afghans to donate are also welcome. Donations of cotton fabric, batting, fleece, yarn and cash are also appreciated.

Contact Omaha Project Linus at (402)212-3975 or omahaprojectlinus@hotmail.com. Find more information at omahaprojectlinus.org.