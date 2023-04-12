A 35-year-old inmate out of Sarpy County died while working as part of a community corrections program.

Chance Ryks was pronounced dead at a hospital after being transported by emergency medical personnel from his work location, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a news release Wednesday, April 12.

Ryks was incarcerated at the Community Corrections Center-Omaha.

A cause of death was not immediately determined. The Nebraska State Patrol is conducting an investigation, and a grand jury will conduct an investigation for an in-custody death.

Sarpy County District Judge William Zastera sentenced Ryks to eight to 16 years on a felony second-degree assault charge.

Ryks grabbed the wheel of a car driven by his girlfriend on Oct. 12, 2015, according to authorities. The car crossed the center line and collided head-on with another vehicle near 52nd Street and Cornhusker Road, resulting in the serious injury of the driver of the other vehicle.

There were two young children in the car with Ryks when the crash occurred. Ryks pleaded guilty in exchange for prosecutors dropping four other charges.