A beloved Irvington restaurant is considering opening up a satellite location.

Mangia Italian posted a poll on April 11 soliciting feedback on where to open a to-go location, with Bellevue and Papillion among the options, along with a Southwest Omaha region that could easily include portions of Gretna.

"Inquiring minds want to know," the restaurant said on Facebook.

As of Monday morning, nearby Elkhorn was dominating the poll with 40%, although Papillion netted 13% and Bellevue 7% — the former perhaps bolstered by a share from Papillion Mayor David Black.

Olive Garden opened in February 2022 in Shadow Lake Towne Center and, despite the chain restaurant's runaway popularity, it's often cited as the canonical example of how there are too few locally owned and operated eateries.

That perception, however, doesn't mean that Papillion in particular doesn't support local restaurants. Among them are the soon-to-open Fovero Greek & Homestyle Kitchen, the recently opened Pine and Black Bistro, Wilby's Comfort 2.0 and La Paz Papillion, the recently expanded Caniglia’s A Mano, the expanding Talus Spirits & Sustenance, or other staples to include as Sauced by Alfaro, J’s Smokehouse and Lux American Grill.

Bellevue, for the record, already supports two locally owned Italian restaurants, Roma and Luigi's, despite the presence of a Fazoli's along Cornhusker Road.