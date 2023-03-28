The Metropolitan Area Planning Agency seeks public feedback on its draft fiscal year 2024 Unified Planning Work Program, which outlines its work in transportation for the Omaha-Council Bluffs metropolitan area.
The public comment period runs through April 26. The plan covers transportation planning activities this July through June 2024.
MAPA's plans include the Western Sarpy Transportation Enhancement Plan with Gretna, an Active Mobility Plan for bicycle and pedestrian traffic with La Vista and the Fort Crook Road Corridor Study with Bellevue.
Access the draft work program at tinyurl.com/UPWP2024.