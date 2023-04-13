The City of Papillion wanted to build relationships among first responders and the community, so it created a new role.

To serve as Papillion's first public safety community outreach coordinator, city officials hired someone with deep Sarpy County roots.

Brynn Shimel grew up the daughter of teachers and attended schools in both the Papillion La Vista and Bellevue school districts before graduating from Bellevue West High School in 2007.

Having teachers as parents provided Shimel an up close look at the public service and outreach in which they participated.

“It’s always kind of been part of my life -- just not necessarily in a professional way,” Shimel said in an interview with The Times.

Much of Shimel’s professional career has been in service to her community, from her work as a special education paraprofessional for Bellevue Public Schools to working at the Bellevue Public Library.

Immediately prior to taking this job with the City of Papillion, Shimel worked for the Eastern Nebraska Community Action Partnership as a development and communications specialist.

When she heard about the position with Papillion, Shimel thought it was a great opportunity to give something back to the community that raised her.

“I was familiar with a lot of people, and having lived here my whole life, just have really good relationships around the city,” she said. “When this job came up, it was just really good timing, and I was really excited to do more of that community outreach.”

Shimel handled many of ENCAP’s social media posts and acted as a representative for the nonprofit at various functions. A lot of the job was in community outreach, which is part of what drew her to the new role.

Shimel’s job is to create and coordinate programming and initiatives to help Papillion residents connect to the city’s police, fire, and public works departments.

“The goal really is building relationships between the public safety departments and the community and then also giving some insight into how the departments operate on a day-to-day basis," Shimel said.

The departments’ social media and outreach had been handled by police officers and firefighters who were willing to step up. Having one person dedicated to those duties seemed like the best use of everyone’s time.

“It's still kind of a learning curve for everyone but just really building those relationships between the departments and the community members is really the big goal of this position,” Shimel said.

Before she could do effective community outreach, Shimel needed to know just what it is that the departments she would be communicating about actually do.

“I've gotten to do a few police ride alongs, I've gotten to go on a couple fire calls, just to kind of really get a good idea of the relationship between these guys and the community,” she said.

The public safety community outreach position is based out of the Papillion Police Department.

“They really wanted me to be kind of embedded in these departments,” Shimel said. “I get to be here at the (police) department and see what's going on. I get to be here for trainings and events. I go to the schools where they do D.A.R.E.

"Right now, I'm really still kind of in the learning stage of just what they do here, and the programs that they offer. Same at the fire department," she said.

Shimel is also responsible for coming up with creative community outreach events with local organizations or businesses, to let people have more of a one-on-one, less exciting interaction than they might normally have with a police officer or firefighter.

“We are partnering with the Papillion Public Library for a few things coming up,” Shimel said. “They do a craft club once a month, and it's going to be a craft club with community helpers. The first Thursday of every month, kids and their families can just drop in the library between 3 and 5 p.m., do some crafts, and we're gonna have some firefighters and some officers there as much as possible.”

Shimel is also setting up a recurring “Coffee with a Cop” event at Papillion restaurants with members of area law enforcement -- including the Bellevue and La Vista police departments and the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office -- so that residents can get to know their officers and vice versa.

She described the events as "an informal kind of open house community event for people to stop in, have some breakfast, have a cup of coffee and get to know each other."

Shimel said that she is interested in hearing from members of the community who have ideas for future events, or organizations that want to partner with her office. She can be reached at bshimel@papillion.org.