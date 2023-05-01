It's still unthinkable.

After 40 years, the abductions and slayings of two young boys remains a traumatizing event for the Bellevue-Offutt community.

Danny Joe Eberle, 13, and Christopher Walden, 12, were brutally murdered in the waning months of 1983 by an Offutt Air Force Base airman who was also found guilty in the killing of Richard “Ricky” Stetson, 12, of Portland, Maine, in 1982.

Sarpy County unveiled a new monument Tuesday, April 25, in the lobby of the county administration building to serve as a reminder of those two Bellevue boys and others who have suffered as crime victims.

"What happened here in Sarpy County in 1983 was unimaginable," said Angi Burmeister, chair of the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners, a Bellevue resident and an attorney. "I was a first year student at Bellevue West at the time, and I remember it like it was yesterday."

Crime victims need justice and the community's enduring support, Burmeister said.

"The long shadow of those dark days has faded for many, but we cannot forget," Burmeister said. "The Eberle-Walden Memorial is our reminder."

Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis, who was a young deputy in 1983, said he has long wanted to honor Eberle, Walden and their families, as well as provide a representative of all crime victims. His long career in law enforcement, Davis said, has taught him that many victims suffer pain, stress and anxiety long after court verdicts are rendered.

“This memorial serves as a permanent reminder of this devastating case and as a reminder that crime has a ripple effect throughout our community," Davis said.

In addition to the monument, an ongoing fundraising effort provides grants to support crime victims and their families through the Sarpy County Sheriff's Foundation.

Chief Deputy County Attorney Bonnie Moore said her office had contact with more than 4,200 victims of crime.

"Each of these victims has a story to tell and have experienced a life-changing event," Moore said. "We can't forget that at the heart of any of our criminal cases is a human being who needs support and (to) feel heard."

The memorial was proposed by Davis as a Sarpy County Chamber of Commerce legacy project through Leadership Sarpy. The county board issued a proclamation in 2020 authorizing the placement of the memorial in the courthouse complex.

Initial plans date back about four years ago, Capt. Jacob Betsworth said. The goal was to bring awareness of the psychological struggles endured by crime victims and their families.

“We had a ton of support from the community,” said Betsworth, who has worked on the project from the start. “When we started to raise money, it came together pretty quickly.”

Over $60,000 was raised for the project, which cost $30,000. The rest went toward the victims fund.

“Some of these people are in dire need of counseling but can’t afford it,” Davis said. “I think it is extremely important that the victims-witness unit has access to that money through our foundation.”

Bellevue resident Lisa Summers lead the legacy project team and said the killings in 1983 were "surreal" and that a memorial was "decades coming."

"It is also in honor of all victims of violent crimes," Summers said.

Eberle was delivering newspapers for the Omaha World-Herald when he went missing on Sept. 18, 1983. His body was found Sept. 21 in rural Bellevue, 4 miles from where he was last seen.

Walden went missing while walking to school on Dec. 2, 1983, the first day his mother allowed him to do so since Eberle’s murder. His body was recovered on Dec. 5 near Giles and Portal roads.

Law enforcement arrested the boys’ killer on Jan. 11, 1984, hours after receiving a 911 call about the suspect from a local teacher. The killer confessed to the kidnappings and murders the same day.

John Joubert, an airman stationed at Offutt, was convicted of the murders and executed at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in 1996.

The memorial created by Omaha artist Joe Putjenter, owner of Artistic Sign and Design, is a three-dimensional bronze relief about 10 feet tall and 5 feet wide that depicts Eberle with his newspaper bag and Walden with a knapsack. The boys “are walking into eternity,” he said.

The Omaha native has created many public art projects including the bronze statue of Bob Devaney outside Gate 20 at Memorial Stadium and the renowned tunnel walk arch leading into Memorial Stadium. A 1978 graduate of Westside High School, Putjenter vividly recalls the feeling of fear gripping the community during the time of the Eberle-Walden slayings.

Putjenter was a young father at the time and remembers learning of the slayings and talking to his son about not to riding his bicycle out of his sight. He also remembers the panic he felt when his son rode too far.

“I wanted this to show that these two kids are better now. What they went through is over. They’re in a better place,” Putjenter said.

The memorial will be a lasting reminder to the community of the horrific events of 1983, Davis said.

“It’s important to remember the history because history can repeat itself,” Davis said. “These things happen and they can happen here.”